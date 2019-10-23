Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Jean "Sis" Kulik. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor "Sis" Jean (Baker) Kulik, 93, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia.

Born in 1926, in Butler, Eleanor worked as a bookkeeper for Standard Motor, while attending Butler High School, and continued working there for several years after graduation.

In 1950, she married John Kulik, also of Butler, and raised three children. In 1955, the family moved from Butler to Elm Grove, W.Va., where they lived briefly before moving again to Steubenville, Ohio, the following year. They returned to the Pittsburgh area and bought their first home in Allison Park in 1967.

Her love of children was so great that years later, after her own children were grown, Eleanor took a job at the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church Day Care Center, where she especially enjoyed taking care of the little babies.

Eleanor maintained a lifelong passion for music. As a teen, she would enter (and usually win) jitterbug contests, with her brother, Jim, as her dance partner. It was this ability that first attracted her future husband John, who says to this day, "Nobody could jitterbug like her. Her feet never touched the ground!"

Along with her talent for dancing, Eleanor also had a beautiful singing voice. Her aspiration, as listed in her high school yearbook, was to sing with an orchestra. While she may not have had the chance to do that, she sang for her own pleasure all her life, and once even cut a record of the song, "Don't Take Your Love from Me," for her husband, John, while they were dating.

She is survived by John, her loving husband of 69 years; her brother, David Baker; her sister, Mary Lou (Baker) Jenkins; her sister-in-law, Ruth (Brown) Baker; her children, David, Daniel and Amy Kulik, and their spouses, Deena Scaperotta, Kim (Fleischel) Kuli, and Alan Wall; her grandchildren, Juliana and Marcus Kulik, Sarah (Kulik) Watkins, John "Bub" Kulik, Caitlin (Kulik) McClure, and Eli Wall; and many nieces and nephews.

KULIK - Friends of Eleanor "Sis" Jean (Baker) Kulik, who died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

St. Paul Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the church Friday to recite the rosary.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

