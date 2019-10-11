Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Kay Giese. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Kay Giese, 80, of Evans City passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, while under the care UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born July 4, 1939, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late Carl Baughman and Mary Mesesan Baughman.

Eleanor worked as the head nurse's aide at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars, where she retired after many years of service.

She was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Zelienople.

Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Raymond Carl Middleton and his wife, Linda, of Evans City, and Laura Jean Polliard of Butler; her loving companion, Leroy Stoops of Harmony; her sisters, Mary Schlott of Harmony, and Shirley Miller of Grove City; her brother-in-law, Robert A. Giese of Allison Park; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her first husband, Merle Middleton, who passed away in 1979; her second husband, Arthur R. Giese, who passed away in 2008; her daughter, Linda Kay Gaertner; and her brother, Carl Richard Baughman.

GIESE - Friends of Eleanor Kay Giese, who died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Brandon Johns officiating.

Eleanor will be laid to rest privately at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



