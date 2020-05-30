Eleanor "Ellie" L. Fallecker, 86, of Butler, is now enjoying everlasting life with the Lord and many family members and friends. She passed away peacefully May 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home, where she lived for over 60 years with her late husband, Regis L. Fallecker Sr.
Ellie was born Aug. 8, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth Myers and Irene Falkevitz Myers.
She was a 1951 graduate of Butler High School.
She was married to Regis Fallecker on May 30, 1952. They would have been married 68 years.
Ellie was employed by Bobbie Brooks as a seamstress for 10½ years, and then she worked for Bon-Ton Department Store, all while raising seven children.
At age 50, she graduated from Butler Beauty School and opened her own hair salon in her home, where she beautified many family members, friends and clients over the years. Until recently, she was still providing services in her salon to close friends and family, even though she was technically "retired."
Throughout her life, Ellie was actively involved in the Girl Scouts of America, Catholic Daughters of America, and the Christian Mothers group at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Butler. She was an active churchgoer and proudly belonged to St. Wendelin Catholic Church for most of her life.
She enjoyed family and social gatherings and holidays, and loved to sew and make crafts and clothing for her family and friends. She brought joy to everyone she met with her vivaciousness, quick wit and humor.
Ellie is survived by all seven of her children, Jean (Jim) Spafford of Chicora, Joyce (Dan) Burns of Chicora, Rita (Denny) Ryan of Fenelton, Regis Fallecker Jr. of Slippery Rock, Lucy (Jack) Zavilla of Chicora, Bruce (Jean) Fallecker of Fenelton and Steven (Brian) Fallecker-Adams of Duncannon, Pa.
She is also survived by three brothers, Kenneth Myers of Butler, Carl (Lois) Myers of Saxonburg and Francis Myers of Butler; 14 grandchildren and their spouses; 19 great-grandchildren; her nieces, nephews and numerous other family and friends; and her faithful, furry canine companion, Lucy.
In addition to her parents, Ellie was preceded in death by her husband, Regis Fallecker Sr., who passed away March 31, 2007.
She was also preceded in death by one sister, Nanette Irene Myers; one grandson, Denny Ryan; and multiple sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and other family members.
FALLECKER - Family and friends of Eleanor "Ellie" L. Fallecker, who died Thursday, May 28, 2020, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Father Matthew McClain.
Ellie will be buried next to her husband in St. Wendelin Cemetery.
The Fallecker family is planning a memorial Mass at St. Wendelin Church to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Ellie suggests donations be sent to St. Wendelin Catholic School, 211 St. Wendelin Road, Butler, PA 16002.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.