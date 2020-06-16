Eleanor Louise Hutchison Black, of Mars, formerly of Fairmont, W.Va., died on Monday morning, June 15, 2020.
The child of William and Bertha Blick Hutchison, she was born on Aug. 13, 1931, in Webster, Pa.
She graduated from Donora High School in 1949.
She and the Rev. L. Alex Black were married on Aug. 24, 1957. This August, they would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Susan of Gibsonia, and Timothy of Pittsburgh.
BLACK - There will be no public visitation for Eleanor Louise Hutchison Black, who died Monday, June 15, 2020.
A memorial service will be held later this year.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Condolences or messages for the family may be left on the funeral home website at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.