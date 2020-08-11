Eleanor M. (DeMatteis) Lasky of Butler, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 23, 1923, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Vincent DeMatteis and Antonia (Nanni) DeMatteis.
Eleanor's vocation of blessed motherhood made her the loving and devoted mother of nine children that she was. She loved each of us as though there were only one of us. She was also a very loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves many who mourn her passing.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish. She was devoted to praying constantly for family and friends.
Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with family, whom she continually encouraged and inspired. She had a fondness for watching old movies and enjoyed life as evidenced by her wonderful sense of humor and how much she loved to laugh and sing. Eleanor was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed sharing her delicious creations with family and friends. She had a heart of gold and the hands of a servant.
Eleanor is survived by three sons, Thomas A. (Karen) Lasky of Butler, Samuel V. (Lori) Lasky of West Jefferson, Ohio, and Timothy P. (Debbie) Lasky of The Woodlands, Texas; six daughters, Carol (David) Foster of Butler, Dianne M. Lasky of Middletown, Va., Sherry A. (John) Dreher of Emlenton, Kathy (Daniel) Yoder of Butler, Cindy Six of Columbus, Ohio, and Elaine A. (Vance) Wagner of Valencia; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Angela DeMatteis of Butler, and Joan (Harry) (DeMatteis) Jannetti of New Castle; and a number nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel Lasky, whom she married on Nov. 16, 1946, and whom she cherished until his passing in 2002; her two brothers, Domenic DeMatteis and Michael Angelo DeMatteis; six sisters, Ann (DeMatteis) Krankota, Clara DeMatteis, Elisa (DeMatteis) Thomas, Violet DeMatteis, Sylvia (DeMatteis) Wigton and Anita (DeMatteis) Denny.
A special thanks to many loving caregivers and the Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
LASKY - A viewing and Mass of Christian burial for Eleanor M. (DeMatteis) Lasky, who died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, will be private and held at the convenience of family.
Burial will take place in the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Memorials are suggested to the Pennsylvanians for Human Life, PHL/SW, P.O. Box 93, Butler, PA 16003.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.