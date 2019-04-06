Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Margaret Hanna. View Sign

Eleanor Margaret Jamieson Hanna, 94, of Cabot passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Thursday at Oertel Personal Care at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born Oct. 22, 1924, in Roslyn, Pa., she was the daughter of William and Mary Jamieson.

Eleanor attended Temple University in Philadelphia, where she received a bachelor's degree. She then went to Bryn Mawr College to graduate with her master's in social work. She became a deaconess at Mount Airy Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia.

She served as a social worker for Southwest School District, Passavant Retirement and Health Center, and Lutheran Welfare.

While working as a deaconess and serving in various health and welfare agencies, parishes and schools around the country, she met her husband, the Rev. Kamal Joseph Hanna. They were married on Sept. 5, 1959.

Friends will remember her by her faithfulness to the church and community, her profound artistic and musical endeavors, and of course her "punny" sense of humor.

She is survived by her sons, Mark J. Hanna D.O. of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Philip (Susan) M. Hanna Ph.D. of Dayton, Ohio.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Alyssa (Timothy) Falarski, Jennifer Hanna, Shawn Hanna, Matthew Hanna, Brian Hanna, Scott Hanna and Zachary Hanna; and one great-grandchild, Jameson Falarski.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Kamal Joseph Hanna; and her daughter, Lisa Kay Hanna.

HANNA - Friends of Eleanor Margaret Jamieson Hanna, who died Thursday, April 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Haven III Chapel of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 160 Marwood Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Roger Nuerge officiating.

Interment will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

