Born on April 7, 1926 in Eleanora, Pa., she worked as a photographer's assistant and mastered the hand-coloring of sepia toned photographs. She also worked in U.S. Steel's Homestead Works as part of the war effort.

A devout Catholic, Eleanor was active in various ministries in the Saint Ferdinand parish of Cranberry Township, where she was a member from 1974 to 2016.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 50 years, William Francis, whom she married on May 23, 1947.

She is survived by five loving children, Susan Dalrymple of Easley, S.C., William David (Linda) Kopie of Utica, N.Y., Marianne (Daniel) Liggett of Venice, Calif., John (Cyndie) Kopie of Greenwood, Ind., and Jeffrey Kopie of New York, N.Y.; as well as six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and countless other relatives and friends.

She will be fiercely missed for her humor, compassion and generosity of spirit.

KOPIE - Friends and family of Eleanor Patricia Kopie, who died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home, 130 Wisconsin Avenue, Cranberry Township.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, with internment immediately following at St. Gregory's Cemetery, 503 S. Oliver Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pink Heart Rescue of Indianapolis (

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



