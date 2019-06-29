Eleanor T. Kapcewicz, 88, of Shenango Township passed away on Thursday.

Eleanor was born on June 16, 1931, in New Castle, and was the daughter of the late Levi and Rose Wolfe Kornrumpf.

She attended New Castle Schools, and was a member of the Girl Scouts for five years.

Eleanor helped her husband as a part of Scout Troop 35. Eleanor very much enjoyed crafting, her two dogs, Randy and Rocky, and helping her husband with all home improvements.

Eleanor's family would like to extend a special thanks to Mark Tanner and staff of the Haven Nursing Home for their excellent care.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah R. (David) Myer of New Castle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Conrad Kapcewicz, who passed away in 2016; two brothers, Gerald and Dane Kornrumpf; and a sister, Mildred Falba.

KAPCEWICZ - Friends of Eleanor T. Kapcewicz, who died Thursday, June 27, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sundayin Noga Funeral Home, 1142 S. Mill St., New Castle.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Mondayfor Mary Mother of Hope Parish, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rev. Victor Molka,parish chaplain, will officiate.

Rite of Committal will follow in SS Philip and James Cemetery, New Castle.



