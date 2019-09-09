Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Walchesky. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Walchesky, 88, of Butler passed away Thursday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born Oct. 22, 1930, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Jacob Bronder and Mary Jane (Jaap) Bronder.

Eleanor worked as a homemaker and had a very active church life. She was a former volunteer for the Butler Auxiliary and was involved in many groups, activities and enjoyed playing cards with the "South Butler Card Club."

Eleanor is survived by her two sons, William (Lucy) Walchesky Jr. of Cape Coral, Fla., and John (Gail) C. Walchesky of Butler; one daughter, Connie (Don) Swartzfeger of Butler; and one sister, Jennie Winters.

She is also survived by six grandchildren;, nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Ray" R. Walchesky, whom she married Dec. 4, 1947; one sister; and seven brothers.

WALCHESKY - There will not be a public viewing for Eleanor Walchesky, who died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

A private viewing and graveside service will be held by the family.

Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to the Covenant Community Dinner or the Covenant Community Cupboard, 230 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.

