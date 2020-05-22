Eleanora Alese Tack, 70, of Butler, passed away on May 17, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on March 2, 1950, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Homer Merle Tack Sr. and the late Eleanora Margaret (Garing) Tack.
Eleanora was a 1968 graduate of Butler High School and was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Eleanora worked in retail at Eleanora's Ladies Shape Shoppe, Giant Eagle and finally at Sears, where she retired in 2018.
She was a senior member of the Order of Rainbow for Girls, and was a former member of the Butler County Horseman's Association.
Eleanora enjoyed crocheting, donating prayer shawls and she loved cats.
Eleanora is survived by her son, Adam (Melanie) Michael Tack of Schoenaich, Germany: two grandchildren, Ariel M. Tack and Ryder M. Tack; two brothers, Newton G. (Mary Ellen) Tack and Homer M. Tack Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, John A. (Darla) Tack and David H. (Nancy) Tack Sr.; and her sister-in-law, Dianna Tack.
TACK - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Eleanora Alese Tack, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
A private service was held with Pastor James F. Neal of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A private burial took place in Hemphill Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.