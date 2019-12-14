Elinor Kaye Fair, 80, of Shenango Township passed away the evening of Dec. 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver.
Born May 21, 1939, in East Brady, she was the daughter of Edwin and Eleanor (Dickman) Houghtaling, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Fred J. Fair, whom she married June 29, 1963.
A graduate of East Brady High School, Kaye was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and her cats. She also enjoyed family vacations and spending time at Holiday Camplands in Pymatuning, Ohio.
Kaye attended St. Joseph the Worker Church-Holy Spirit Parish.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Marni Watkins and Michele (Michael) Dodge of New Castle, and Missy (Mark) Lanning of North Carolina; one sister, Ann (Don) Delaney of Kittanning; and three granddaughters, Briana Watkins, Elie Dodge and Logan Lanning.
FAIR - Visitation for Elinor Kaye Fair, who died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle.
A service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dennis Barger of Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton officiating.
Burial will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery in East Brady.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
Online condolences may be offered at www.cunninghamfh.com.
