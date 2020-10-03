1/1
Elise Claycomb
1924 - 2020
Elise E. Claycomb, 96, of Franklin Township, formerly of Black Lick, Pa., passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born July 7, 1924, in Germany, she was the daughter of the late William Wachs and Emma E. Thomas Wachs.
Elise enjoyed scratch-off lottery tickets. She also loved listening to polka music. Above all, Elise was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of Good Samaritan Hospice.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Conrad W. Claycomb and his wife, Patricia, of Franklin Township; her stepdaughter, Susan Hood and her husband, Ivan, of New Florence, Pa.; her grandchildren, Elisa Jones, Bill Claycomb, Eric Claycomb, Crystal Nelson, Todd Courson and Terry Courson; 15 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Elise was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Claycomb, who passed away April 22, 1996.
CLAYCOMB - Friends of Elise E. Claycomb, who died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
She will be laid to rest at Blairsville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
