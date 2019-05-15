Elizabeth "Betty" A. Homa, 91, of Butler passed away Monday at her son's residence.
She was born July 8, 1927, in Greenville, Pa., and was the daughter of the late August and Mary (Jancovie) Orihel.
Betty belonged to St. John Byzantine Catholic Church.
She had been a member of Armco Golf Club. She had worked at Armco as an industrial nurse and also as a nurse for Dr. Purvis for many years.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, John Homa of Butler; her sons, Peter G. (Joelle) Homa of Butler, and John (Pagasa) Homa of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Zane, Eric, Breanne, Dalanie, Benjamin, Joshua and Christopher; and two great- grandchildren, Kyden and Adalyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and one brother.
HOMA - Friends of Elizabeth "Betty" A. Homa, who died Monday, May 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Parastas service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Divine liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora, with Father Radko Blicher officiating.
Private interment in North Cemetery.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 15, 2019