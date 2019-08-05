Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. (Tenerowicz) Pechan. View Sign Service Information Jeff Mantini Funeral Home 701 6Th Ave Ford City , PA 16226 (724)-763-9151 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ Prince Of Peace Parish Ford City , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth A. (Tenerowicz) Pechan, 92, of Kittanning passed away Friday.

Elizabeth was born June 19, 1927, in Ford City, to Walter and Clara (Jamro) Tenerowicz.

Elizabeth was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Church and a former member of St. Francis of Paola Church. She was also a member of the Polish Falcons, Ford City.

Ms. Pechan was a former dental assistant and worked for her husband, Dr. Albert Pechan.

Elizabeth''s history of activities included volunteering at the following places: Armstrong Memorial Hospital, American Heart Association, Red Cross Blood Mobile and St. Francis Church. She was also a founding member of the Ford City Polish Culture Club.

Elizabeth was very proud of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed teaching younger members of the family to speak Polish and listening to and singing Polish music. There were three things she was glad to have experienced in her lifetime: reaching the age of 90, making it to the year 2000 and the election of a Polish Pope.

Elizabeth treasured spending time with her family and reminiscing "from soup to nuts" about past times in Ford City and watching Jeopardy.

Elizabeth will be missed on Thanksgiving as she always led off the annual singing of "God Bless America" with family members... "While the storm clouds gather far across the sea. Let us swear allegiance to a land that''s free. Let us all be grateful for a land so fair. As we raise our voices in a solemn prayer."

Elizabeth is survived by her brother Henry Tenerowicz and his wife, Patti.

Although Elizabeth had no children of her own, she was a second mother to her nephew, Keith Kovac (Debra), her nieces, Yvonne Kovac (Ken), Debra Panchik (Edward) and Diane Cujas (Richard). Elizabeth is survived by many other nephews and nieces.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, PA Senator Dr. Albert R. Pechan; two brothers, Walter Tenerowicz and Carl Tenerowicz; and two sisters, Ann Klukan and Eleanor Kovac.

Sto lat!

PECHAN - Friends and family of Elizabeth A. (Tenerowicz) Pechan, who died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, will be received at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Prince Of Peace Parish, Ford City, for a Mass of Christian burial with Father Sebastian Hanks officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

