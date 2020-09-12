1/1
Elizabeth A. "Betty Ann" Pieto
1933 - 2020
Elizabeth A. "Betty Ann" (Semler) Pieto, 87, of Butler, formerly of Allison Park, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Born March 4, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret (Freitheg) Semler, and the wife of the late Anthony N. Pieto, who passed away in 2003.
Betty Ann was the mother of Darlene A. and her husband, John Enrietto, of Butler; the sister of Ruth Tosadori of McCandless Township, Leo Semler of Ross Township, James Semler of Richland Township, and the late Margaret Virginia.
PIETO - A memorial Mass will be held at a later date for Elizabeth A. "Betty Ann" (Semler) Pieto, who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw.
Arrangements are under the direction of King Funeral Home, Allison Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Betty Ann's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
