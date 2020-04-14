Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. Woodard. View Sign Service Information Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location 130 Wisconsin Ave. Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066 (724)-776-6610 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth A. Woodard, 94, of Zelienople passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.

Born April 29, 1925, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of the late Michael George and Agnes Joseph George.

During World War II, Elizabeth proudly contributed to the war effort as a "Rosie the Riveter" welder. After meeting and marrying her World War II veteran husband, Fred, they worked together at West View Park. Soon after, she and Fred opened "Woodridge Coffee Shop" on the Northside of Pittsburgh, as well as rented apartments above the diner. They eventually allowed residents from Kane Hospital to live in the apartments and became their personal caretakers. After retirement, she and Fred moved from Northside to Bradford Park.

Elizabeth, known to her family as "the legendary gambler," had a passion for gambling and betting on horse races. She followed her motto, "Always take the points," and also enjoyed cheering on the Pirates and the Steelers.

Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Frederick K. Woodard Jr. and his wife, Jill, of Monongahela, and Kimberly J. Bridge of Zelienople; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick K. Woodard Sr., who passed away Oct. 31, 2006; her daughter, Patricia A. O'Donnell, who passed away Oct. 10, 2001; and her siblings, George Anthony, Helen Antonitis, Irene Bisesi and Mary George.

WOODARD - Due to public health concerns, a private viewing and service for Elizabeth A. Woodard, who died Saturday, April 11, 2020, will be held by the family on Wednesday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

