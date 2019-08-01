Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Bonney, 55, of Lake Wylie, S.C., formerly of Butler, passed away on Monday at her residence following an illness.
Born May 12, 1964, in Butler, she was a daughter of Richard L. and Leah B. Serafine Miller Sr.
She was a graduate of Butler High School, Class of 1982. She also received an associate degree in business administration.
Beth was employed as a data analyst at Applied Science Associates in Butler before relocating to South Carolina.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Mark Bonney of Lake Wylie, S.C., whom she married on Oct. 15, 1994; one son, Cameron Mark Bonney and one daughter, Hannah Rose Bonney, both of Lake Wylie, S.C.; her parents of Butler; two brothers, Rick Miller and his wife, Pam, of Butler, and Randy Miller and his wife, Susie, of Apex, N.C.; two sisters, Cyndie Stevenson and her husband, Tom, of Butler, and Brenda Cammisa and her husband, Tom, of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Michelle Irion; and one nephew, Randy Scott Miller.
BONNEY - Friends of Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Bonney, who died Monday, July 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, with the Rev. John J. Baver officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019