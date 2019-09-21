Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Connelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born Dec. 2, 1936, in Slippery Rock, she was the daughter of the late Burdette Hoffman and Martha Gurney Hoffman.

Elizabeth leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Karen Lynn (Richard) Wenzel and David (Gail Slater) Lotz; her grandchildren, Erin (Justin) Clarity, Danielle Wenzel and Ashley Lotz; and her sisters, Joanne Bonetti and Marilyn Arblaster.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick L. Connelly, who passed away on Oct. 7, 2004; and two siblings, Virginia Lantz and Donald Hoffman.

CONNELLY - Friends of Elizabeth Ann Connelly, who died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Marshall Township.

Donations may be made in her honor to Cranberry Place, 5 St. Francis Way, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, or to Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital (formerly Health South), 303 Camp Meeting Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.

