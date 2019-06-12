Elizabeth B. Senulis, 90, of Cabot passed away on June 5 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 4, 1928, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of George C. Baker and Mathielda Stuve Baker
Betty had worked as an assistant supervisor for the United States Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Co.
She was a former member of Stanton Heights United Methodist Church.
She is survived by several nieces.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John L. Senulis, who passed away in September 1998.
SENULIS - A memorial service for Elizabeth B. Senulis, who died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Haven II Chapel at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Jack Hartman officiating.
Private interment was in Allegheny Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cabot U.M. Church, P.O. Box 280, Cabot, PA 16023, or Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Good Samaritan Endowment Fund, 148 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 12, 2019