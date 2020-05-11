Elizabeth E. Kriley
1920 - 2020
Elizabeth E. Kriley, 100, of Butler, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence.
Born Jan. 4, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Catherine J. (Kuhn) Kriley.
She worked at the Spaide Shirt Factory for many years, then she went to work for St. Fidelis Seminary in Herman.
She was the oldest living parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman. She was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and a member of St. Mary's Choir during WWII. She assisted with St. Mary's summer parish picnics and was a regular attendee of St. Mary's Tuesday card parties. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family.
Surviving is her sister, Sr. Mary Kriley, CDP of Allison Park; her brother, Bernard (Joan) Kriley of Butler; a sister-in-law, Helen Kriley of Butler; and a brother-in-law, Arthur Portzer of Warren, Ohio; 55 nieces and nephews, including Chris, his wife Becky and their family who she lived with.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Kriley, Anthony Kriley, Charles Kriley, Cecelia Geibel Sr., Sylvester Kriley CDP, Francis Kriley, Sr. Mary Providence Kriley CDP, Wendelin Kriley and Teresa Portzer; and five nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to all the nieces and nephews for their love and support for the last few months. Also, to the nurses and staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for the comfort that they provided.
KRILEY - Due to the current restrictions, visitation and funeral services for Elizabeth E. Kriley, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, are private.
Arrangements completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
o sorry for the loss. What a wonderful lady
Cookie miller
Friend
