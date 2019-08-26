Elizabeth J. "Bette" Sarver, 96, of Zelienople, formerly of New Castle, passed away Saturday at Passavant Retirement Community.
Born Sept. 23, 1922, in Mars, she was the daughter of the late Wilson J. and Sarah Jane Patterson Weissert.
A homemaker, Bette was a member of Harbor U.P. Church, where she played the piano, and later Wesley Methodist Church in New Castle.
Surviving are her children, Larry W. Sarver (Helen) of Hilliard, Ohio, Shirley Mitolo (Patsy) of Chesapeake, Va., Christine Scungio (Jerry Williams) of Livingston, Texas, Deborah Cotnoir (Robert) of Belmont, N.H., and Douglas Sarver (Tina) of Kansas City, Mo.; a sister, Laura Rosebaugh of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ray W. Sarver, whom she married June 23, 1939, and who died Oct. 26, 2007; her daughter Betsy Tomeo and her husband, Dominic; an infant son; her brothers, Wilson, Charles and Paul Weissert; and her sister, Mary Nicholson.
SARVER - Friends of Elizabeth J. "Bette" Sarver, who died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019