Elizabeth J. "Betty" Shuler, 84, of Butler passed away Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 24, 1935, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Paul Ehrman and Helen (Bergbigler) Ehrman.
Betty was a homemaker and was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, and had volunteered and helped with the residents at her daughter's personal care home, Tender Loving Care.
Surviving are her sons, William (Patricia) Shuler and John Shuler; two daughters, Helen (James) Schnur and Tammy (William) Anthony; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard Ehrman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Regis R. Shuler, whom she married Oct. 4, 1952, and who died April 25, 2006; three brothers Vernon, Kenneth and Roger Ehrman; two sisters, Shirley Brewer and Polley Dent; and one great-grandson, Colbee Regis Lovich.
SHULER - Friends of Elizabeth J. "Betty" Shuler, who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019