Elizabeth Joan Vargo, 83, of Butler passed away peacefully on Sunday.
Born Dec. 8, 1935, in Broomall, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Melvyn and Gertrude Davenport Hunter.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Paul Vargo; loving mother of Edward (Ellen) Vargo, Karen (William) McClarnon, Kristin (Darrin) Wissinger and David Vargo; cherished and proud grandmother of Alexander and Daniel Vargo, Ryan, Jacob, Zachary and William McClarnon, and Ashley and Hayden Wissinger; and great-grandmother of Roman.
She is also survived by her best friend and dear brother, Robert Hunter (Alice).
Betty never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes, services and burial will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to Tickets for Kids Charities, 700 Blaw Ave., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or at https://ticketsforkids.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 11, 2019