Elizabeth L. Christy, 89, of Butler passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Aug. 12, 1930, in North Washington, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Petro and Anna Stadnyk Malinski.
She was a homemaker and was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
She was a member of the Mount Chestnut Senior Center. She also volunteered for the Salvation Army, where she would visit hospitals and nursing homes for many years.
She enjoyed crafting and would crochet crosses and give them out to many.
Surviving are her daughter, Georgia (William P.) Dollman of Slippery Rock; two granddaughters, Shanna Elizabeth, and the one closest to her, Amanda Christine Dollman; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; her cousin, E.J. Morgan, who was like a daughter to her; and a brother, Frank (Tracy) Malinski of Prospect.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Christy, who passed away Nov. 24, 2009; her infant son, James Christy; and four brothers and three sisters.
CHRISTY - Friends of Elizabeth L. Christy, who died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
The Catholic Women and Christian Mothers of St. Paul will gather at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church to recite the rosary.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019