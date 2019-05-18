Elizabeth L. "Betty" Jordan, 87, of Mars, formerly of Harmony, passed away peacefully on Thursday at North Hills Health and Rehabilitation in Wexford.
Born Nov. 23, 1931, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Hedwig Pyka Lochner.
Betty was a nurse for the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps from 1956 to 1958, and then worked for various Pittsburgh area hospitals.
She was a member at LifePointe Alliance Church in Mars, and also the Shadyside Alumni Association. She belonged to the Women's Veterans Organization.
Surviving are her children, Rebecca Marie Jordan of Sewickley, Elizabeth Adele (Myles David) Jordan Felser of Jackson, Mich., and Andrew Thomas (Flordeliza) Jordan of Wasilla, Alaska; her grandson, Andrew David Felser; a sister, Gertrude (the Rev. Charles) Kempmeyer of Chambersburg, Pa.; a brother, Fred Lochner of Harmony; and several nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Jordan, whom she married on April 11, 1959, and who died April 12, 1997; and a son, Michael Frederick Jordan.
JORDAN - Friends of Elizabeth L. "Betty" Jordan, who died Thursday, May 16, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Additional visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 Route 228, Mars.
Burial to follow in Grace Church Cemetery, Harmony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset the final expenses.
To read more about the life of Betty Jordan, please visit www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2019