Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. "Liz" McKinney. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth M. "Liz" McKinney, 75, of Mars passed away on Monday morning at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born Dec. 11, 1943, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Geary Mill.

A graduate of St. Benedict School in Pittsburgh, she was a flight attendant for TWA. She then worked as the executive vice president of the Boyd School in Pittsburgh, traveling all over the world for them.

A member of St. Kilian Church, she was also a former president of S.K.A.L., an international travel society.

Surviving are a daughter, Allyson (Merrell) Ashley of Annandale, Va.; a son, Todd (Kristy) McKinney of Mars; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Adam and Ian Ashley, and Chase McKinney; her brothers, James (Bonnie) Mill of Indiana, Pa., and Robert "Bob" (Candice) Mill of Sewickley; and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. "Moose" McKinney, whom she married on Feb. 3, 1968, and who died on Feb. 6, 2017; and by her sisters, Patricia Lokar and Jacqueline Gruber.

MCKINNEY - Friends of Elizabeth M. "Liz" McKinney, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating. Please meet at the church.

Entombment will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland Township.

Memorials may be made to the .

Directions and condolences are available at



Elizabeth M. "Liz" McKinney, 75, of Mars passed away on Monday morning at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.Born Dec. 11, 1943, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Geary Mill.A graduate of St. Benedict School in Pittsburgh, she was a flight attendant for TWA. She then worked as the executive vice president of the Boyd School in Pittsburgh, traveling all over the world for them.A member of St. Kilian Church, she was also a former president of S.K.A.L., an international travel society.Surviving are a daughter, Allyson (Merrell) Ashley of Annandale, Va.; a son, Todd (Kristy) McKinney of Mars; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Adam and Ian Ashley, and Chase McKinney; her brothers, James (Bonnie) Mill of Indiana, Pa., and Robert "Bob" (Candice) Mill of Sewickley; and her nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. "Moose" McKinney, whom she married on Feb. 3, 1968, and who died on Feb. 6, 2017; and by her sisters, Patricia Lokar and Jacqueline Gruber.MCKINNEY - Friends of Elizabeth M. "Liz" McKinney, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating. Please meet at the church.Entombment will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland Township.Memorials may be made to the .Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.