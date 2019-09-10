Elizabeth M. "Liz" McKinney, 75, of Mars passed away on Monday morning at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born Dec. 11, 1943, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Geary Mill.
A graduate of St. Benedict School in Pittsburgh, she was a flight attendant for TWA. She then worked as the executive vice president of the Boyd School in Pittsburgh, traveling all over the world for them.
A member of St. Kilian Church, she was also a former president of S.K.A.L., an international travel society.
Surviving are a daughter, Allyson (Merrell) Ashley of Annandale, Va.; a son, Todd (Kristy) McKinney of Mars; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Adam and Ian Ashley, and Chase McKinney; her brothers, James (Bonnie) Mill of Indiana, Pa., and Robert "Bob" (Candice) Mill of Sewickley; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. "Moose" McKinney, whom she married on Feb. 3, 1968, and who died on Feb. 6, 2017; and by her sisters, Patricia Lokar and Jacqueline Gruber.
MCKINNEY - Friends of Elizabeth M. "Liz" McKinney, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating. Please meet at the church.
Entombment will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland Township.
Memorials may be made to the .
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019