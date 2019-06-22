Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. "Betty" Semler. View Sign Service Information Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 (724)-443-1505 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" M. (Doman) Semler, 83, of Middlesex Township passed away on Thursday.

Born Dec. 27, 1935, in Bakerstown, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Rohr) Doman.

Betty was the beloved wife for 63 years of Robert A. Semler; loving mother of William (Pam) Semler, Delores (Jim) Golembiewski, Robert (Bonnie) Semler and Diane (Jeffrey) Aiken; sister of Robert (late Patricia) Doman, Fred (Carol) Doman and the late John (Theresa) Doman; dear grandmother of the late Christopher Semler, Michael (Jessica) Semler, Adam Golembiewski, Laura Golembiewski, Erica (Pablo) Alvarez, Mallory (Alex) Whisler, Madison Semler, Jason Aiken and Julie Aiken.

She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Penelope, Grayson, Mason, Lucas and Owen.

To Betty, family always came first. She was a loving mother to her children, supporting and actively participating in their activities. In the 1970s, she was co-leader of the Rhythmettes Baton Group and president of the Mars High School Quarterback Club.

As her children grew older, Betty became a confidante and best friend. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, who celebrated every holiday and made every day a fun adventure.

She was a big time Penguins fan and was thrilled to meet Marc-Andre Fleury in person, when the star goalie delivered season tickets to her son's house.

SEMLER - Friends of Elizabeth "Betty" M. (Doman) Semler, who died Thursday, June 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Sepulcher Church with interment to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, 2 Chatham Center, Suite 1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Please offer condolences at



