Elizabeth M. "Lizz" Tirk, 52, of Grove City, formerly of Butler, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
She was born in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of Mary, and the late Leonard Thomas Sr.
Lizz enjoyed gardening, thrift shopping, driving a truck for a living, and being with her dogs. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was the loving mother of Amanda (Corey) Ace and Amber Roxberry; the sister of Lisa (Bruce) McKinnis and Leonard Scott (Tina) Thomas Jr.; and the wife of David Tirk Jr.
Lizz is also survived by her grandchildren, C.J., Colton, Neah, Jaxson and Luca; her best friend, Michelle Schmoll-Curl; and a large and loving family.
TIRK - Friends of Elizabeth M. "Lizz" Tirk, who died Thursday, June 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
