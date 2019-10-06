Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Marie Carbin. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Memorial service 11:00 AM First English Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary



Betty was born in 1931.

She graduated from Butler High School in 1949 and Clarion University in 1953.

She taught at Prospect School and was a substitute teacher for many years.

Betty was a very active member of First English Lutheran Church in Butler and will truly be remembered as a humble servant of God. She taught Sunday school and Bible school, supported youth programs, visited shut-ins, served on and led many committees, and served weekly community dinners. Betty also served and supported her community for decades as a volunteer delivering for Meals on Wheels.

Betty will be remembered for her dedication to her family and church and for her love of music. She led her life as an example of a faithful, loving and humble servant of God, fulfilling this verse: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Ephesians 4:32.

Betty is survived by her children, Matt (Becky) Carbin of Butler, Phyllis (George, deceased) Jovanovich of Kokomo, Ind., and Anita (Ken) Wilson of Akron, Ohio; and her six grandchildren, George, Michael, Samuel, Gregory, Kate and Caroline.

CARBIN - A memorial service for Elizabeth Marie Carbin, who died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of her son, Michael, to the , 333 E. Carson St. #441 E., Pittsburgh, PA, 15219 or to the .

