Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 Funeral service 1:30 PM First Baptist Church 221 W. New Castle St. Butler , PA

Elizabeth Mary Shields, 96, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.

She was born Feb. 20, 1924, in Curtisville, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Harry Romack and the late Rose Maurer Romack.

Elizabeth was a homemaker.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was very active and also taught Sunday school for many years.

She is survived by five daughters, Sandra Nych and her husband, Alex, of New Castle, Coleen Guest and her husband, Sidney, of Dawson, Pa., Beverly Shields, Elizabeth Dawn Mathews, and Faith Barber and her husband, Jay, all of Butler; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Harry Romack of Curtisville, Pa.; five sisters, Katherine Sabatini of Maryland, Dorothy Smith of Tarentum, Joyce DeVando and her husband, Jack, of Cheswick, Evelyn Smith of Lower Burrell, and Rose Ann French of Lower Burrell; and a number of nieces and nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Shields, whom she married on Dec. 16, 1944, and who passed away on Dec. 21, 1999; one daughter, Cheri Mazzanti; one brother, Thomas Romack; and three sisters, Ann Pazak, Agnes Gasparro and Mary Berecin.

SHIELDS - Friends of Elizabeth Mary Shields, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 221 W. New Castle St., Butler, with Pastor David Maitland and Pastor Todd Wentworth officiating.

Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Slippery Rock Baptist Youth Camp, 130 Elliot Lane, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.

Online condolences can be given at



