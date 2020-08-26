1/
Elizabeth Porter "Liz" Wagner
1961 - 2020
Elizabeth Porter Wagner, 59, of Hilliards, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born Aug. 22, 1961, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Clarence Porter, and Lillian (Filetic) Porter of Butler.

Liz had attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

She loved her small pets.

Surviving are her husband of 30 years, David Wagner of Hilliards; her mother, Lillian; and her brother, Stephen Porter of Butler.

WAGNER - Friends of Elizabeth Porter Wagner, who died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler. A procession will follow to North Side Cemetery for graveside service, with the Rev. Jim Lewis officiating.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
