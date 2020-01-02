Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth V. Keffalas. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth V. Keffalas, 95, of Chicora, formerly of Butler passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Chicora Medical Center.

She was born Feb. 20, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late William and Evdokia Vasilion.

Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.

She was a member of St. Andrew Orthodox Church, and she volunteered at Butler Memorial Hospital for many years, where she received the Volunteer of the Year award.

Surviving are two sons, John P. (Mary D.) Keffalas of Butler, and Alexander (Shelly) Keffalas of Butler;five grandchildren, Andrew (Natalie) Keffalas, Matthew (Kristen) Keffalas, Lexi Keffalas, Elizabeth Keffalas and Maya Keffalas; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Pete Panagiotis John Keffalas, who died on June 18, 2008.

She was also preceded in death by her son, William P. Keffalas;and her three sisters and two brothers.

KEFFALAS - Friends of Elizabeth V. Keffalas, who died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019,will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of theblessing service at noon Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Father Paisius McGrath of St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church officiating.

Interment will be in North Cemetery, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.

