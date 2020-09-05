Elizabeth "Betty" (Hart) Voss, 93, of Mechanicsburg went gentle into that good night on Aug. 30, 2020, after successfully battling chronic kidney disease her entire adult life.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1927, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Douglas and Trixy (Davidson) Hart. Her family moved to Peach Orchard, Mo., where her father was postmaster and operated a general store. She helped pick cotton.
She graduated first in her class at Gideon High School in 1944, where she participated in the glee club.
She enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, graduating from St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis, in 1948. She later achieved a B.S. in Nursing from Slippery Rock State College and worked many years at the college health center, where she made friends with the other nurses. In 1976, she began a lifelong participation in Harvard's Nurses' Health Study, which sought to expand the understanding of women's health.
She married Dr. Donald Voss, who preceded her in death on July 3, 1953.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Doug Hart; and her beloved son, Doug, and devoted her life to meeting his special needs.
She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Erica Voss Meloy (Dave) and Kerry Voss Smith; and her granddaughter, Caitlyn; as well as special friends, Andy and Carl.
She was a member of Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church. She was passionate about music (classical and Broadway), books, animals, most recently Nick the Cat, who also preceded her in death; flowers, cookies, soup, and coffee. Her daughters can sing all the words to the great Broadway shows and Burt Bacharach tunes, having grown up listening to them.
She had a lifelong regret that she didn't learn to play the piano, so she made sure her daughters could. Known for her auburn hair, she was famous for her vanity about it. She faced the many challenges of her life with quiet grace, and outlived most of her contemporaries and many, many friends. She was a kind, gentle soul.
VOSS - Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be private for Elizabeth "Betty" (Hart) Voss, who died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg.
In lieu of flowers, listen to a beautiful piece of music and raise a coffee mug in her honor. She would like that. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand, and bid you peace.
