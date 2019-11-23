Guest Book View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary, Mother of God Church Freeport , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen C. Huth of Freeport passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, of pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving family at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Ellen was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Buffalo Township, Sarver, and was a daughter of the late Cecelia (McIntyre) Easley of Turtle Creek, and Wayne P. Easley of Slate Lick.

She was the widow of Charles B. "Buck" Huth, who passed away in 2007.

Ellen was a lifetime member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. She was a founding member of the Christian Mothers at St. Mary's parish.

She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Ellen enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, baking, bus trips, bingo, watching sports and spending time with her family.

Ellen is survived by her three daughters, Karen A. and Daniel Lucovich of Buffalo Township, Carol M. and Donald Landstrom of Kittanning, and Kathleen A. Huth of Freeport; and her two sons, Charles J. and Debbie Huth of Sarver and Patrick D. and Laura Huth of Gilpin Township.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and members of the Huth, Lucovich, Landstrom, Sutara, Sypulski, Blose, Henretty and Rowe families.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ellen was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Margaret Easley and Jean Easley.

HUTH - Family and friends of Ellen C. Huth, who died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, and from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

Everyone is invited to gather at 10 a.m. Monday for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Area Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229, and/or Freeport Area Meals on Wheels, 211 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229.

To send a condolence visit,



Ellen C. Huth of Freeport passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, of pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving family at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.Ellen was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Buffalo Township, Sarver, and was a daughter of the late Cecelia (McIntyre) Easley of Turtle Creek, and Wayne P. Easley of Slate Lick.She was the widow of Charles B. "Buck" Huth, who passed away in 2007.Ellen was a lifetime member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. She was a founding member of the Christian Mothers at St. Mary's parish.She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Ellen enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, baking, bus trips, bingo, watching sports and spending time with her family.Ellen is survived by her three daughters, Karen A. and Daniel Lucovich of Buffalo Township, Carol M. and Donald Landstrom of Kittanning, and Kathleen A. Huth of Freeport; and her two sons, Charles J. and Debbie Huth of Sarver and Patrick D. and Laura Huth of Gilpin Township.She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and members of the Huth, Lucovich, Landstrom, Sutara, Sypulski, Blose, Henretty and Rowe families.In addition to her parents and husband, Ellen was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Margaret Easley and Jean Easley.HUTH - Family and friends of Ellen C. Huth, who died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, and from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.Everyone is invited to gather at 10 a.m. Monday for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating.Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Area Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229, and/or Freeport Area Meals on Wheels, 211 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229.To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close