Ellen LeViere Navolio, 78, of Leeward Air Ranch, Ocala, Fla., formerly of Zelienople, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Ocala, Fla.
She was the daughter of the late Ellen Elluinger Miller and the late Donald (Chummy) LeViere.
Ellen was a 1960 graduate of Zelienople High School, and was a retired employee of the Kentucky Department of Insurance.
She enjoyed flying (becoming a pilot at 73 years old) and ballroom dancing.
She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her friends and family.
Ellen is survived by her cousins, Elaine (Ed) Wolford of Zelienople, Mary Ellen (Andy) Maslaney of Hayes, Va., Jacque (Mike) Gray of Fombell, Judi (Steve) Dragun of Pittsburgh, David (Michelle) Elluinger of Zelienople, and Bette (Howard) Wenk of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cousin, Christine Thomas.
NAVOLIO - A memorial service for Ellen LeViere Navolio, who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum, South Oliver Avenue, Zelienople, where she will be laid to rest.
Due to public health concerns, attendees are asked to please wear facial coverings, practice social distancing and limit physical contact.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.