Ellen M. Stauffer, 96, of Butler passed away Aug. 21, 2019, at the Lowrie Place.
She was born Feb. 13, 1923, in Butler, to the late Howard D. Matheny and the late Anna P. Cummings Matheny Meley.
Ellen worked as an executive secretary in the engineering department at Pullman-Standard for over 20 years, retiring in 1984.
She was a lifetime member at Meridian Presbyterian Church.
Ellen loved baking cookies, reading and working on crossword puzzles.
Ellen is survived by her husband, John "Jack" B. Stauffer, whom she married on Aug. 30, 1946; one daughter, Patricia A. (Albert) Skornicka of Canfield, Ohio; two sons, John H. Stauffer of Butler and Thomas A. (Callista) Stauffer of Akron, Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Barger.
STAUFFER - As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation for Ellen M. Stauffer who died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family.
Burial was held at Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019