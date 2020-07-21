1/1
Ellen "Bobbie" Troglione
1924 - 2020
Ellen "Bobbie" Troglione, 96, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars. She formerly lived at the home of her niece, Eileen Sieff Stroup in Butler.
She was born Feb. 23, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Alevia Troglione.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Theresa (Nick) Vivaldi, Frances (Chester) Rogalski, Joe (Peg) Troglione, Christina (John Sr.) Mazak, Roselyn (Steven) Droske, Vincent (Mary) Troglione, Evelyn "Tootsie" Troglione, and Norma (Saul) Sieff.
She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bobbie managed the family tailor shop in Wilkinsburg.
She was an avid gardener and crafter. Bobbie and her sister, Tootsie, are remembered for their beautiful holiday decorations.
During World War II, Bobbie served in the U.S. Navy making munitions.
Bobbie was a strong-willed and generous woman, who was tireless in her efforts to protect the ones she loved, from dust bunnies and empty plates.
In her memory, we ask that you reach out to someone in need and make their life a little better.
TROGLIONE - A private family visitation was held for Ellen "Bobbie" Troglione, who died Saturday, July 18, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated.
Burial with military honors took place at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences

