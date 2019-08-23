Ellison L. Davison, 92, of Gibsonia passed away on Wednesday.
He was born on May 7, 1927, in Cranbury, N.J., and was the son of the late Ancil and Julia Ericcson Davison.
A World War II U.S. Army veteran, Ellison was a graduate of Drexel Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering.
He retired as the engineering director from Mine Safety Appliance and was a fellow with American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
Ellison was a recreational pilot and loved to fly, especially with his wife, Helen, and was a member of the UFO group at Butler County Airport, United Flying Octogenarians.
He was the beloved husband of the late Helen Smith Davison; the loving father of Lynn (Laura) Davison and Dr. Mark (Candice) Davison; the brother of Earl (Marion) Davison and the late Wesley Davison, and Marion Schenck; and the proud grandfather of Kyle, Kevin and Jennifer.
DAVISON - Friends of Ellison L. Davison, who died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Paul Becker as officiant.
Interment will follow in Bakerstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northern Tier Regional Library, 4015 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019