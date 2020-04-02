Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellsworth W. "Swartzie" Swartzlander. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellsworth W. "Swartzie" Swartzlander, 91, of Chicora, Donegal Township, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, after passing away of natural causes at his home.

Ellsworth was born on Sept. 7, 1928, in Chicora. He was the son of the late Ralph and Velma McCollough Swartzlander.

Ellsworth was a 1948 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Korea.

He was a proud member of the American Legion Post in Chicora, and the former VFW post.

Mr. Swartzlander was a lifelong truck driver. He was an owner/operator and had contracted with numerous companies throughout his career including Ralph Dittman Trucking in Bruin. He retired from Modern Transportation in Sewickley.

In his earlier years, Ellsworth was a member of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chicora and was a longtime active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Ellsworth's proudest accomplishment was the recovery and restoration of the bells from the three Chicora-area Lutheran churches and the subsequent construction of the bell tower at Holy Trinity.

Swartzie was a well- known and accomplished mechanic and enjoyed building and working on pulling trucks with Keith Hinchberger at Route 68 Auto Repair. Throughout the years, many of Swartzie's friends and family relied on him for sound and knowledgeable advice concerning all things mechanical. He was a fan of Fords and in retirement he restored several classic pickup trucks.

Ellsworth leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 66 years, Jane Northime Swartzlander, whom he married on June 22, 1953, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chicora.

Also surviving is a son, Larry Swartzlander and his wife, Petra, of College Park, Md.; a daughter, Amy Rudzki and her husband, Jack, of Butler; two grandsons, John Ryan Rudzki of Pittsburgh, and Matthew J. Rudzki of Cherry Hill, N.J.; two sisters, Mary Leona Holben of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Hazel Conrad of Chicora; as well as a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

SWARTZLANDER - A private funeral service for Ellsworth W. "Swartzie" Swartzlander, who died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicora, with the Rev. Joseph Boomhower, church pastor officiating.

Interment will be in Hemphill Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post in Chicora.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Swartzlander's name may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2217 Chicora Road, Chicora, PA 16025.

