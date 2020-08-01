Elmer A. "Moe" Mackin, 90, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at VA Butler Healthcare Health Care.
Born Nov. 8, 1929, in Butler, he was a son of the late James and Florinda Gonano Mackin.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
A retired bricklayer, he was employed at Swidzinski Masonry.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
Moe belonged to the Sons and Daughters of Italy, American Legion Post 117, the Italian Society of Butler, and he was a longtime member of Butler Cubs.
He is survived by one son, David Mackin of Akron, Ohio; one daughter, Christine Mackin of West Sunbury; one brother, Alvino Mackin of Butler; and two nephews, Gordon Gage and his wife, Vicki, of Sacramento, Calif., and Greg Gage of Sacramento, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Uram Mackin, who passed away Sept. 14, 2009; and his sister, Ada Gage, and her husband, Jack.
MACKIN - There was no public visitation Elmer A. "Moe" Mackin, who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Burial took place in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
