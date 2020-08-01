1/1
Elmer A. "Moe" Mackin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmer A. "Moe" Mackin, 90, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at VA Butler Healthcare Health Care.
Born Nov. 8, 1929, in Butler, he was a son of the late James and Florinda Gonano Mackin.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
A retired bricklayer, he was employed at Swidzinski Masonry.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
Moe belonged to the Sons and Daughters of Italy, American Legion Post 117, the Italian Society of Butler, and he was a longtime member of Butler Cubs.
He is survived by one son, David Mackin of Akron, Ohio; one daughter, Christine Mackin of West Sunbury; one brother, Alvino Mackin of Butler; and two nephews, Gordon Gage and his wife, Vicki, of Sacramento, Calif., and Greg Gage of Sacramento, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Uram Mackin, who passed away Sept. 14, 2009; and his sister, Ada Gage, and her husband, Jack.
MACKIN - There was no public visitation Elmer A. "Moe" Mackin, who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Burial took place in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved