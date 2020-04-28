Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer L. Lauster. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer L. Lauster, 83, of Butler, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.

He was born March 9, 1937, in Butler, and was the son of the late Henry Raymond Lauster and Dorothy (Huselton) Lauster.

Elmer worked for Armco for 38 years as a furnace heater, where he retired in 1999. He was a member of Thorncreek United Methodist Church, but faithfully attended Summit Church.

He was a simple man who faithfully helped others every day.

Elmer was a member of the Victory Lodge 694 F&AM.

Elmer is survived by his loving spouse of 64 years, Joanne, whom he married on June 11, 1955; one son, Gary L. Lauster of Butler; two daughters, Terry (Robert) Waite of Butler, and Michelle (Glenn) Farrell of Saxonburg; seven grandchildren, Heath L. Lauster, Aaron (Erika) Waite, Malorye Joanne (Scott) Barlett, Dane Farrell, Leah (Justin) Reese, Olivia Lauster and Brecken Newton Farrell; five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Maeve, Declan, Finn and Kane; one brother, Olyn R. Lauster of Butler; one sister-in-law, Sandra Winters of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Mae (Lauster) Sutter; his grandparents, John and Wilda Lauster; and his daughter-in-law, Kristen Lauster.

LAUSTER - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Elmer L. Lauster, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date at Summit Church.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in Elmer's honor to Summit Church, 181 Caldwell Drive, Butler, PA 16002.

Online condolences can be given at



Elmer L. Lauster, 83, of Butler, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.He was born March 9, 1937, in Butler, and was the son of the late Henry Raymond Lauster and Dorothy (Huselton) Lauster.Elmer worked for Armco for 38 years as a furnace heater, where he retired in 1999. He was a member of Thorncreek United Methodist Church, but faithfully attended Summit Church.He was a simple man who faithfully helped others every day.Elmer was a member of the Victory Lodge 694 F&AM.Elmer is survived by his loving spouse of 64 years, Joanne, whom he married on June 11, 1955; one son, Gary L. Lauster of Butler; two daughters, Terry (Robert) Waite of Butler, and Michelle (Glenn) Farrell of Saxonburg; seven grandchildren, Heath L. Lauster, Aaron (Erika) Waite, Malorye Joanne (Scott) Barlett, Dane Farrell, Leah (Justin) Reese, Olivia Lauster and Brecken Newton Farrell; five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Maeve, Declan, Finn and Kane; one brother, Olyn R. Lauster of Butler; one sister-in-law, Sandra Winters of Butler.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Mae (Lauster) Sutter; his grandparents, John and Wilda Lauster; and his daughter-in-law, Kristen Lauster.LAUSTER - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Elmer L. Lauster, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020.A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date at Summit Church.Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with arrangements.Memorial donations may be made in Elmer's honor to Summit Church, 181 Caldwell Drive, Butler, PA 16002.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close