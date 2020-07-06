1/1
Elmer Peffer
1936 - 2020
Elmer Peffer, 83, of Zelienople, passed away at his home July 4, 2020, with his family by his side.
Born in 1936 in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Elmer's family moved to Lancaster Township when he was 5 years old, and he enjoyed calling Butler County his home from that day forward.
Elmer attended Zelienople High School (Class of 1958) where he met his future bride, Jeani Bessor. They married and settled in Zelienople.
After serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard, Elmer built a successful business that to this day bears his name. As the founder and president of E.B. Peffer Company, Elmer spent decades serving the community as a local professional and community leader.
Being a Christian witness was important to Elmer, and his spirit of generosity touched the lives of many throughout his lifetime. In his later years, Elmer enjoyed supporting Pine Valley Camp, a Christian ministry to intercity youth. The camp offered Elmer an opportunity to introduce children to his love for Christ and his passion for the great outdoors.
Elmer is survived by his sons, Baxter (Margaret) of Brunswick, Ga., and Gregg, (Wendy) and their children, Rachel and Luke, of Zelienople.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeani.
PEFFER - Visitation and interment for Elmer Peffer, who died Saturday, July 4, 2020, will be held privately.
A public celebration of life is being planned for a future date to be announced.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
If one wishes to honor Elmer, donations can be made to Pine Valley Camp, 504 Chapel Dr., Ellwood City, PA 16117.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 6, 2020.
