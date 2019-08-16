Elsie Elizabeth (Gilliland) Kooser, 87, of Wilkinsburg
passed away Aug. 9.
Elsie enjoyed spending time with family, and sewing crafts of any kind.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Sr.; the loving mother of Edward
Kooser Jr.; the dear grandmother of Sarah Fedunok and Emily Turner; the great-grandmother of Jude; and the sister of Bud, Lou, Don, and the late Ken and Gil.
KOOSER - Friends of Elsie Elizabeth (Gilliland) Kooser, who died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday only at THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, 7441 Washington St., Swissvale.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Please visit www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019