Elsie Rebecca Scott, 78, of Slippery Rock, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She was born June 16, 1941, in La Plata, Md., to John Frederick Maddox and Annie Beatrice Willett Maddox.

She married James Charles Scott on Jan. 9, 1961.

Elsie was foremost a loving wife and mother. She worked as a dietary aide for 15 years at Trinity Living Center.

She was an active member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Parish in Slippery Rock, participating in Christian Mothers and the church Bible study group.

She was involved with the Slippery Rock Community Library, where she was a member of the book club.

Survivors include her husband, James C. "Jim" Scott at home; her son, John M. and her daughter-in-law, Heather B. Scott, of Slippery Rock; her sister, Linda Maddox of Indian Head, Md.; her grandsons, Connor M. and Zane W. Scott; and her dearest friend and walking buddy of 45 years, Julia Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John William; and her three sisters, Elizabeth Maddox, Jane Brown and Jacqueline Smith.

Elsie will be remembered by all who knew her for her wonderful laugh and how proud she was of her grandsons.

SCOTT - A private Mass for Elsie Rebecca Scott, who died Saturday, June 13, 2020, will be celebrated Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, S. Center St., Slippery Rock.

Interment will be held later at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pomfret, Md.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Slippery Rock Community Library or the Grove City Area Pet Rescue.





