Elva C. (Williams) Kremer, 81, of Hampton Township, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by family at home.

She was the beloved wife for 65 years to John "Jack" Kremer; the loving mother of Debra L. (John) Rassau, Susan J. (Ronald) Sprow and John W. (Carolyn) Kremer; proud grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of 13; and the dear sister of Marjorie Taylor and Willard E. Williams Jr.

Elva's greatest passion in life and most cherished moments were spending time with her children and grandchildren.

KREMER - Friends of Elva C. (Williams) Kremer, who died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bock Funeral Home, 1500 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.

www.bockltd.com


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 5, 2020.
