Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elva M. Alexander. View Sign Service Information Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 (724)-443-1505 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elva M. Alexander, 105, of Valencia, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1913, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Alice Marie Burchfield Null.

Elva and her husband, Robert, were owners of Kingwood Kennels in Columbus, Ohio, where they raised and bred Rough Collies and American Saddle Bred Horses.

She was a member of the Collie Club of Columbus, Ohio and the Collie Club of America, and was a volunteer with Friends of Animals, the ASPCA and Lighthouse Foundation.

For her outstanding and long-standing public service, Elva was honored as a Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor and recognition by the state of Kentucky.

Elva was a devoted member of Boulevard Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, and Gospel Fellowship Church.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert P. Alexander Jr.

Elva was the loving mother of James (Alice) Miller and the stepmother of Robert (Diane) Alexander III.

She also was the sister of Donald R. Null and the late Byron B. Null; aunt of Lori Gardonis, the late Judith Heil, and Dennis Null; great-aunt of Christy and Steve Heil, and Denise and Joe Null; dear stepgrandmother of Robbie Alexander IV and Ann Alexander; and stepgreat-grandmother of the late Robbie Alexander V.

ALEXANDER - Family of Elva M. (Null) Alexander, who died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nick Protos officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128, or at

Please offer condolences at



Elva M. Alexander, 105, of Valencia, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday.She was born on Dec. 21, 1913, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Alice Marie Burchfield Null.Elva and her husband, Robert, were owners of Kingwood Kennels in Columbus, Ohio, where they raised and bred Rough Collies and American Saddle Bred Horses.She was a member of the Collie Club of Columbus, Ohio and the Collie Club of America, and was a volunteer with Friends of Animals, the ASPCA and Lighthouse Foundation.For her outstanding and long-standing public service, Elva was honored as a Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor and recognition by the state of Kentucky.Elva was a devoted member of Boulevard Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, and Gospel Fellowship Church.She was the beloved wife of the late Robert P. Alexander Jr.Elva was the loving mother of James (Alice) Miller and the stepmother of Robert (Diane) Alexander III.She also was the sister of Donald R. Null and the late Byron B. Null; aunt of Lori Gardonis, the late Judith Heil, and Dennis Null; great-aunt of Christy and Steve Heil, and Denise and Joe Null; dear stepgrandmother of Robbie Alexander IV and Ann Alexander; and stepgreat-grandmother of the late Robbie Alexander V.ALEXANDER - Family of Elva M. (Null) Alexander, who died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nick Protos officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128, or at www.aspca.org Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close