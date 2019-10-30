Emery A. Drescher, 101, of Saxonburg passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2019, after residing for four months with his daughter in Seneca, Pa.
Born July 2, 1918, in Saxonburg, he was the son of the late Charles A. Drescher and Anna M. Reamer Drescher.
Emery was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II during five major campaigns, including the Normandy invasion.
He worked as a die maker for Du-Co Ceramics, retiring after 28 years.
He was a member of the Bull Creek Presbyterian Church.
Emery enjoyed growing apples, gardening and yardwork.
Surviving are his loving daughters, Louise M. (Daniel) Droney of Seneca, Pa., and Jean (Larry) Noble of Murrysville; his grandson, Timothy Droney of Seneca, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice J. Drescher, who passed away July 11, 2017; his sisters, Elsie Byers, Leola Zier, Margaret Graff and Marie Alderson; and his brothers, William Drescher, Paul Drescher, Henry Drescher and Howard Drescher.
DRESCHER - Friends of Emery A. Drescher, who died Monday, Oct., 28, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
There will be no services.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Emery requested people to visit an elderly person, because he was blessed to have people visit him.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019