Emilia Linnéa Olson Moseley, 85, of Butler passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Friday at home.
Born Dec. 6, 1933, in Barrington, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert E. Olson and E. Linnéa Olson of Ludlow, Pa.
She also was the wife of the late Dr. Russell L. Moseley of Butler.
Remembered as a beloved friend, wife, mother, Mormor, (Swedish for grandmother) was one who lived a most blessed life.
She was a graduate of Thiel College. She was an elementary school teacher in Butler and served as a Center Township supervisor.
She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, volunteered for Katie's Kitchen and PALS.
She is survived by three sons and a daughter, Peter M. (Bebe) Moseley of Destin, Fla., Rebecca E. Hack (Mike her "son") of Butler, Andrew J. (Patty) Moseley of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., and David E. (April) Moseley of Greer, S.C.; six dearly loved grandsons, Dr. Connor and Matthew Moseley, Michael Moseley, Michael Hack IV, and August and Alexander Moseley; and a brother, Robert E. Olson Jr. (Ruth, her "sister") of Centerville, Ohio.
MOSELEY - All are welcome to attend our celebration of the life of Mormor Moseley, who died Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. June 15, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Drive, Butler, on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, Kid's Weekend Backpack Program, or Butler Area Public Library. Details can be found at: https://everloved.com/life-of/emilia-moseley/.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 16, 2019