Emily A. Bosancic, 72, of Harmony passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony.
Born July 3, 1947, in Carnegie, she was the daughter of the late Carl Shanahan Sr. and Florence Mock Shanahan.
Emily was a skilled seamstress and amazing chef.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca J. Kozar and her husband, Aaron T. Kozar, of Zelienople; her grandson, Keegan Kozar; her brother, Carl Shanahan Jr. and his wife, Jonette, of Geneseo, N.Y.; her nephews, Sean and Shane Shanahan; and her former husband and friend, Arthur J. Mersing.
BOSANCIC - Per her wishes, there will be no viewing for Emily A. Bosancic, who died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Services will be held privately by her family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019