Emily A. Ladasky, 75, of Butler passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Feb. 21, 1944, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of John Tomalewski and Marianne Storey.
Emily was a homemaker. She was the owner of the former Hunderlux Kennel, where she bred and showed German shepherds and collies.
She enjoyed bingo, art and crafting.
Surviving are her sister, Mary (Richard) Morris of Plum Borough; her brother, John (Lorraine) Tomalewski of Plum Borough; her grandson, Josh (fiancée Emma) Ladasky of York, Pa.; her daughter-in-law, Kim (Brandon) Manganaro of Valencia; one niece; two nephews; and two great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Joseph A. Ladasky Jr.
LADASKY - Per her request, there will be no visitation or services for Emily A. Ladasky, who died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019